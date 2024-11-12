Eckington School Remembers

By Jennie Lillis
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 10:56 GMT
Display of poppies made by Year 7 students at Eckington School
Display of poppies made by Year 7 students at Eckington School
On Monday 11 November, Eckington School came to a standstill as all 1,200 students and staff joined the nation as they gathered to remember the service and sacrifice of the armed forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Armistice Day service included student representatives of the army and air cadet forces, who attended in full cadet uniform. Students and staff gathered around a central display of poppies that had been created by Year 7 students to serve as a memory of the fallen.

The last post heralded the start of a two-minute silence, which was respectfully observed by students and staff.

Richard Cronin, Eckington School Headteacher said: “Eckington School students and staff have joined together with their community and the nation in remembrance of the service and sacrifice of all those who have defended the British value of democracy.

Eckington School students and staff remembering the service and sacrifice of the armed forces.
Eckington School students and staff remembering the service and sacrifice of the armed forces.

“This shared time of contemplation as the last post was played was a poignant moment and I am proud that every young person treated the occasion with the solemnity that it deserved. They were a credit to the school and the local community.”

