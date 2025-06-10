Dream Big Day returns for 2025 to continue inspiring young minds

The event works with Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 in primary school

CareerMap Media Group is thrilled to announce the return of Dream Big Day 2025, a nationwide celebration dedicated to inspiring primary school children to explore limitless career possibilities and focus on their bright futures ahead.

Returning this year on Friday, June 27 with the help of Barclays LifeSkills, the next Dream Big Day will build on the success of 2024’s events and be bigger and more impactful than ever.

More than just one day, the build up to Dream Big Day focuses on breaking down barriers for the future generation and eliminating the ideas that they can’t achieve what they want. The event works with Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 in primary school via strategic lesson plans, assembly guidance and downloadable resources including worksheets, role plays and teaching packs, that will break stereotyping of careers, build pupil’s self-belief, resilience, and recognition of their unique qualities for a positive impact in the classroom and workplace.

On the day itself participating schools will have the opportunity to celebrate careers across every industry, inspiring children to think past limitations and imagine their future and everything they can be. With workshops from businesses and organisations as well as volunteers giving their time to empower the next generation, children can gain hands-on experience, learn from inspiring individuals and discover careers and jobs they might never have heard of before.

In 2024, Blackley Academy in Manchester was named Dream Big Day School of the Year, achieving record-breaking student attendance on the day with students across every age group getting involved to celebrate their dream careers. From doctors, footballers, TV presenters and scientists, to teachers, astronauts, chefs and athletes - no dream is too big, and every child is encouraged to dream big.

Dream Big Day is inspired by the bright outlook and unlimited aspirations of children—like founder Colin Bell’s own daughter, Sofia, who dreams of becoming a professional footballer, and son, Milan, who hopes to be an astronaut. Colin shared: “We’re so excited to bring back Dream Big Day, and to continue breaking down barriers and inspiring children to dream past limitations.

“We firmly believe that no child should feel there is a ceiling which they can't break through. It’s our duty to ensure children don’t lose that passion for the things they love and to believe they can be anything they want to be. Inspiring young minds and the future work generation means they will learn and grow with the confidence to reach and achieve their dreams. When we Dream Big, anything is possible!”

Last year also saw the backing of key organisations who have returned again to lend support as well as share insights into the range of careers on offer. This year sees the return of key support including headline sponsor Barclays LifeSkills to bring Dream Big Day back for 2025 to help keep children’s dreams alive and let them have aspirations to be anything and everything they want.

Kate McGoey, Head of Barclays LifeSkills, explained: “Nurturing the aspirations of children and helping them to develop valuable skills from a young age is vital. We are delighted to be partnering with Dream Big Day again. By working together with teachers, we can help empower, inspire and excite young people to recognise their potential, start to explore diverse career paths, and develop goals for a bright and fulfilling future.”

For schools looking to build Dream Big Day into their primary school calendar, the event remains a cost-free initiative that teachers, parents and students can celebrate together. With help to bring the event to life both in and out of the classroom, CareerMap Media Group has support and ideas via the Dream Big Day website for reinforcing the positive and inspiring message with children.

CareerMap Media Group invites all primary schools across the UK to register and be part of this inspiring movement. To learn more including how to register your school or get involved as a volunteer or sponsor, please visit the Dream Big Day website.