Derbyshire’s Repton School named finalist in prestigious national education awards

A Derbyshire school has been recognised on the national stage as one of the UK’s leading independent schools after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Repton School is a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year 2025 Awards after judges recognised that its intentionally small size and world-class facilities enable pupils to achieve ‘in the highest spheres’.

The historic school has been shortlisted in the Independent School of the Year: Central category and described as a place where ‘academic achievement is balanced effectively with top-flight sport’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement follows Repton’s recent recognition as ‘Best for Sport’ in The Week’s Best of the Best Independent Schools Guide, further underlining its reputation for all-round excellence.

Students from Repton School

Repton’s distinctive setting in South Derbyshire combines more than 465 years of tradition with state-of-the-art facilities across its sites.

Its dual-campus model gives pupils the best of both worlds: Repton Prep, with its woodlands and lake, encourages outdoor learning and adventure, while the senior school’s village campus fosters independence.

With around 70% of pupils boarding full-time, most stay on campus at weekends, giving them access to exceptional facilities in sport, music, art and drama almost around the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fosters a vibrant community life, where students can pursue their passions, try new activities and find balance alongside their academic studies.

Repton’s strong partnerships with Loughborough University and Derbyshire County Cricket Club, as well as international collaborations such as its exchange with Toyota Nishi High School in Japan, further broaden pupils’ horizons and inspire forward-looking learning.

Headteacher Mark Semmence said: “We are thrilled to be named a finalist in these prestigious awards – a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our staff, pupils and the wider Repton community.

“It’s wonderful that the judges have recognised how a Repton education equips young people with the skills, confidence and compassion to make a meaningful impact far beyond the school environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judging panel is chaired by Dr Helen Wright, international education adviser and former vice chair of the Independent Schools Council (ISC), which advocates for private schools at national and governmental levels.

Dr Wright said: “I am so pleased to be chairing the judging panel for the Independent Schools of the Year – now firmly established as a leading awards scheme in our sector – for an eighth time.

“The announcement of the winners in the autumn will provide our schools with a great platform from which to tell their stories and underline the benefits of an independent school education as the sector pushes forward through this challenging period.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London later this month.