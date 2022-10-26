Announcing the appointment, a spokesman for the school described Deb Elsdon’s appointment as “an exciting new chapter”. The school say Deb “has already begun to implement her vision” for the school.

A spokesman for the Clowne school added: “Deb has previously cited her key driver when working with children to be inclusion along with the re-engagement of students – ensuring that all students view school in a positive way.”

Wesley Davies, chief executive officer of the Two Counties Trust, who oversee Heritage High School, said: “I am delighted to have been able to appoint Deb Elsdon as Headteacher at Heritage High School. Deb is an exceptional leader and has an impressive track record in her previous roles. I know Deb will work with all stakeholders to ensure that Heritage High School continues it improvement journey to good and beyond.”

Deb was a deputy headteacher before joining the Two Counties Trust as pastoral director in September 2021. Speaking about her new role, she said: “I feel very privileged and incredibly happy to be appointed as the Headteacher of Heritage High School.

"I am committed to inclusion, ensuring that all of our students are fully supported to achieve their very best and enhance their life choices. I look forward to working together with students, families and the community and embedding our values of ambition, teamwork and honesty.”