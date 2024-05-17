Derbyshire's Cavendish Learning Trust schools to join Minerva Learning Trust in academy merger
Netherthorpe School, in Staveley, Whittington Moor Infant & Nursery, Barrow Hill and Dunston Academy – all currently part of the Cavendish Learning Trust – will become part of a collaborative family of schools from September 1 to gain access to the trust’s educational expertise, resources and staff development.
Minerva Learning Trust, which oversees six schools including Woodthorpe Primary School, Ecclesfield School and High Storrs School, was founded in 2014.
It has grown from an outstanding single-academy to boasting a portfolio of highly-rated schools. Minerva Trust has demonstrated a successful tenure of school improvement with its six schools all being awarded ‘good’ from Ofsted for the quality of education on offer.
Dave Williams, CEO of Cavendish Learning Trust, said: “We are incredibly excited about our merger.
“It has been a proactive, positive experience for us and will benefit all parties.
“Our shared vision and aligned goals identified us as two trusts that could work together seamlessly.
“While this merger represents a significant change for our organisation, we want to assure parents and carers that their child's day-to-day experience will not be disrupted. Our primary focus remains on providing a safe, supportive, and engaging learning environment for all our students, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to excellence in education.”
Mr Williams added that there will be no uniform or leadership change at the four Cavendish Learning Trust Schools.
Bev Matthews, CEO of Minerva Learning Trust, added: “This merger marks a pivotal advancement in our mission to provide exceptional education for our students, staff, and stakeholders.
“As the unified Minerva Learning Trust, our dedication to educational excellence remains steadfast, as does our dedication to our values of inclusion, independence, respect, and success.
“We’re spearheading positive change, fostering teamwork, and leaving a lasting imprint on our students, the broader community, and the education sector.”