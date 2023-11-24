Derbyshire youngsters jjoin Mini Police programme after taking oath to protect their school and local community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Year 5 and 6 pupils at Saint Joseph's in Matlock have signed up to Derbyshire police's Mini Police initiative. Mini Police is aimed at 9-11 year olds and runs for a whole academic year, from September until the following July.
The programme is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.
The weekly sessions are held in school, within class times for approximately an hour. The Mini Police ‘Officers’ wear a uniform which consist of hi-vis vests with the Mini Police and force crest, a Mini Police cap and pocketbook.
Pupils get an attestation at the beginning of the year and their own awards ceremony once they have completed the programme. During the academic year the Mini Police are visited by external agencies as well as different Policing departments.
Sessions can include inputs on the role of the police, crime, knife crime, heritage crime, different roles in the police, cyber crime and pedestrian safety as well as random acts of kindness.
Stacey Carr, Headteacher at Saint Joseph’s, said: “Our Year 5/6 students have been learning about the importance of teamwork, leadership, and responsibility. They will actively engage in various community initiatives and help spread awareness about road safety, cyberbullying, and other vital issues affecting young people today. Their dedication and commitment have been truly inspiring!”