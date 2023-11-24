Pupils at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Matlock have taken an oath to protect their school and local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 5 and 6 pupils at Saint Joseph's in Matlock have signed up to Derbyshire police's Mini Police initiative. Mini Police is aimed at 9-11 year olds and runs for a whole academic year, from September until the following July.

The programme is designed to give young children the opportunity to learn about their safety, their role within their community and how the police work to keep them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekly sessions are held in school, within class times for approximately an hour. The Mini Police ‘Officers’ wear a uniform which consist of hi-vis vests with the Mini Police and force crest, a Mini Police cap and pocketbook.

Saint Joseph's pupils taking their oath

Pupils get an attestation at the beginning of the year and their own awards ceremony once they have completed the programme. During the academic year the Mini Police are visited by external agencies as well as different Policing departments.

Sessions can include inputs on the role of the police, crime, knife crime, heritage crime, different roles in the police, cyber crime and pedestrian safety as well as random acts of kindness.