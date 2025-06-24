Derbyshire village children welcome MP after their school picked for Government free breakfast scheme

Primary aged children from South Derbyshire enjoyed a bright and early MP visit after their school was picked for a Government scheme providing free breakfasts.

South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett paid a visit to Sale & Davys CE Primary School in Barrow-upon-Trent which is taking part in a Government scheme offering free breakfasts before morning class.

Children at Sale & Davys CE Primary School in Barrow-upon-Trent, part of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, are getting a great start to their day after their school was one of 750 across the UK chosen as an ‘Early Adopter’ of the Government breakfast project.

Early adopter schools are using Government funding to help provide free breakfasts to children, while feeding back to Whitehall on how successful the pilot scheme is proving.

Pupils at the school pick out their favourite breakfasts with, pictured at the back (left to right) teaching assistant Mandy Dudden, school business manager Victoria Lindsay, head teacher Sarah Briggs and South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett

Sale & Davys applied to be part of the project and was one of the successful applicants, with the Government keen to see a range of different types of school taking part.

Sarah Briggs, head teacher of Sale & Davys Primary School, said the project had been extremely successful at the school with around a third of all families on roll taking up the offer.

The school is opening up the gates for parents dropping their children off at 8am to enjoy a free healthy breakfast of cereal and fresh fruit and a chance to enjoy some play time with their friends.

The scheme is run by teaching assistants Marie Cheshire and Mandy Dudden and Mrs Briggs said it had been popular from the word go.

She said: “I love the buzz around the school in the mornings as children come in for their breakfast!

“It’s good for children’s mental health to come in and socialise with their friends. A balanced breakfast really helps make sure they are ready to learn when lessons start.”

Mrs Briggs said the project was particularly popular with working parents who were benefiting from dropping their children off and getting to work early. She said prospective parents visiting the school also often asked about a breakfast club and having the ability to provide a free scheme was invaluable for those who may be struggling with the rising cost of living.

School business manager Victoria Lindsay said: “The breakfast club scheme has worked really well for us as a school. The Government has provided funding per pupil and we have also been able to use the initial start-up and termly grants to effectively staff the club and provide healthy food options too.”

One pupil, Oscar Allitt, said he came to the breakfast club twice a week.

“There’s games and the food is really nice as well,” he said. “I come on a Wednesday and a Friday.”

Teaching assistants running the scheme said children appreciated the simplicity of the toys during the breakfast play time, enjoying colouring, problem solving team games together with their friends.

South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett found time to sample some of the school’s breakfast, chatting to children and teachers about the success of the project.

She said: “It’s great to see that the Government’s Early Adopter breakfast club scheme is proving so popular at Sale & Davys CE Primary School. Having a healthy breakfast first thing in the morning has been proven to be so important for children’s learning and it’s brilliant to see children tucking in and having fun with their friends in the morning. One little girl mentioned she had had her breakfast, and this meant her mum could go to work.”

Other schools within the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust are also Early Adopters of the breakfast scheme: Firs and Hardwick Primaries in Derby; Darley Churchtown CofE Primary School in Matlock, and Stanley Common CofE Primary School.

Sarah Clark , CEO of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “We are proud to see several of our schools, including Sale & Davys, involved in this initiative. A nutritious breakfast helps ensure children are ready to learn, and the social interaction at the start of the day builds confidence and emotional wellbeing. This scheme is already making a tangible difference in our communities.”