Derbyshire students shine in A Level results at Nottingham College

Two exceptional students from Derbyshire are celebrating outstanding A Level results as Nottingham College’s High Pavement Sixth Form marks another successful year of academic achievement.

Among the hundreds of students receiving their results, Nicholas Keuter, 18, from Derbyshire, achieved an extraordinary three A*s and two As in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. His hard work has earned him a place at the University of Nottingham to study Mathematical Physics.

Nicholas said: “I’m so happy because I got what I needed to get into my chosen university, and I actually got grades that were a bit higher than my expectations!

“I’ve enjoyed my time at High Pavement, my teachers are such great people, they’re so supportive here and I’ve made some great long-term friends.”

Also flying the flag for Derbyshire is Freya Sweeney, 18, who is heading to the prestigious University of Cambridge to study Modern and Medieval Languages. Freya secured four A grades in Maths, English Language, Politics and German, and hopes to pursue a career in international relations and diplomacy.

Freya said: “The support at High Pavement has been incredible. From help with my Cambridge application to preparing for my exams, the lecturers have gone above and beyond to help me achieve my goals.”

High Pavement Sixth Form, part of Nottingham College, saw many students progressing to top universities across the UK, including Sheffield, Manchester, Edinburgh, Exeter and Hull, as well as securing competitive apprenticeships.

Assistant Principal, Adam Beazeley, said: “Today is about celebrating the incredible efforts of our students and staff. There have been some amazing success stories and we’re delighted to see so many students get the rewards their hard work deserves.

“We’re proud of every single one of them and wish them all the very best as they take their next steps.”