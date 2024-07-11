Derbyshire students buck national trend with a lesson in self-employment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students in Derbyshire are among a growing number of university learners being given the opportunity to gain unique hands-on support from entrepreneurs in setting up their own business.

Students at the University of Derby will, for the first time, get the opportunity to take part in the first stage of a unique programme called Marketing Mavericks which helps young people understand more about setting up a business and whether becoming an entrepreneur is an option for them.

It comes after statistics show that only 2% of freelancers felt they learned enough about self-employment from university.

Created by local entrepreneur Vic Taylor, Marketing Mavericks is a step-by-step guide to everything students need to make their self-employment dreams a reality and has already helped students set up businesses around their studies or while travelling after graduation.

Entrepreneur Vic Taylor of Marketing Mavericks outside the University of Derby

Vic Taylor, who runs Marketing Mavericks, said; “We are excited to have the University of Derby students joining the programme. There is a lot of information for students on entrepreneurship and theory but what we have found is young people need more help with the practical skills to boost their confidence and let them know that starting a business is possible.

“Marketing Mavericks is about bridging that gap and helping students to get step by step help to make their business dreams a reality.

“Even the students who come on the course and find that freelancing is not for them find the lessons invaluable in their future career paths, providing much needed transferrable business skills. The course is continually oversubscribed as students call for more practical help in starting up their first business ventures.

“As a nation, if we are to encourage more start-ups then we need to be giving students the opportunity and skills to realise that this is a career path open to them.”

The course is available to students at the University of Derby this summer, with Vic also leading an entrepreneurial talk at the University’s Banks Mill Studios, in Bridge Street, which is an innovative space to support creative and digital industry businesses at all levels of enterprise growth.

Joanne Hine, Senior Lecturer in Journalism and PR at the University of Derby, said: "Many of our journalism students now explore self-employment pathways, and Vic has given our students a fantastic insight into what can be achieved as a freelancer by sharing her own inspirational business journey.

"For the first time this year, the Marketing Mavericks online course has been incorporated into our Start Up Journalism module and is a brilliant tool for our students to take that next step into self-employment with confidence and greater knowledge."

Marketing Mavericks was started during lockdown when Vic realised that there was a gap in support to encourage graduates into self-employment. Passionate about helping more young people to see the benefits of starting their own business, she is now committed to showing freelancing as an option to over 5,000 students by 2026.

The University of Derby is one of five universities already signed up to the programme with courses at Nottingham Business School at Nottingham Trent University, Glasgow University, Liverpool University and Aston University, too.

An entrepreneur herself Vic created the UK’s first energy ball recipe kit. Developing the idea alongside her own marketing business, before going on to sell the growing vegan brand, she also has two decades of experience in corporate marketing teams having worked in a variety of multinational firms.

She was recently awarded the UK and Ireland’s best marketing adviser in the Enterprise Nation Awards 2022 being singled out for her specialist marketing support to help businesses realise their ambitious growth plans.

More information on the course and how it is helping to train the next generation of entrepreneurs is available at www.touchpointsmarketing.co.uk/mavericks