Derbyshire schools recognise work of NHS as they join for annual music concert

David Nieper Academy once again welcomed more than 250 children over two evenings for performances as part of the annual Joint Concert.

The Alfreton-based school was forced to cancel the concert last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and chose a rainbow theme for the 2022 event in recognition of the NHS and their fantastic work throughout the pandemic.

Between afternoon rehearsals, children took part in a variety of activites from Art and Dance to French and Duke of Edinburgh and even had time for tea before being taking to the stage for performances in front of their friends and family at 5.30pm.

David Nieper Academy pupils performing at the annual Joint Concert hosted by the Alfreton-based school

Dr Kathryn Hobbs, headteacher of David Nieper Academy, said: “All the students who took part in the joint concert have worked very hard, and the musical pieces were all of an exceptionally high standard. It was fantastic to be able to welcome everyone back into the academy again this year.”

On night one Copthorne Infant School, Leys Junior School, Stonebroom Primary School and Shirland Primary School joined students from the academy, with each school performing individual musical items, which included boom-wacker drums, beautiful contemporary dance, and uplifting songs.

Croft Infant School, South Wingfield Primary School and Woodbridge Junior School took to the stage on night two, with all children from all school taking to the stage to sing ‘Raise My Voice’, ‘The Rainbow Connection’ and a of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ at the end of each evening.

Leys Junior School was among those which took part in the annual Joint Concert

David Nieper Academy is now looking forward to welcoming the children and staff back again next year, with both evenings being described as ‘absolutely delightful’.

Charlotte Pell, Teacher of Music at David Nieper Academy, said: “It’s been great to welcome so many children into the academy from our local Primary schools over the past two days and meet so many future students of David Nieper Academy.

"As a singing specialist, it’s been incredibly heart-warming for me to see the enthusiasm of all the younger children, singing together after so long apart. Well done to everyone involved!”