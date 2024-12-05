Derbyshire schools ranked in region's top 10 by Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025

Considered by some to be the the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the annual guide is intended to help parents compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

The searchable database contains more than 2,000 schools and presents on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2024, accompanied by advice to parents on how to find the right school for their child.

Helen Davies, editor of the 32nd edition of the guide, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

The guide presents a league table of the UK’s best 400 state secondary schools – with a separate list for private schools.

Pictured below are the region’s ten best comprehensive schools in for 2025, in reverse order. Of the five in Derbyshire, three also remained in the top ten when grammar schools were factored into the rankings.

For the full guide, go to thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table.

10. Brookfield Community School, Chesterfield Ranked at 396 in the UK, it did not feature in the previous year's top 400.

9. De Lisle College, Loughborough Ranked at 388 in the UK, it did not feature in the previous year's top 400.

8. The Priory Academy LSST, Lincoln Ranked at 384 in the UK, it did not feature in the previous year's top 400.