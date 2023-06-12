The artwork, entitled; ‘Garden of Imagination’ has been commissioned by festival organisers, Junction Arts and is being created by theatre practitioner Monika Johnson, musician Phil Pearson and visual artist Rachel Scanlon.

The exciting installation will take the form of a children’s bedroom and will appear at the festival for children to enjoy and engage with. Visitors will be encouraged to explore the set, with lots of interactive elements for them to play with, including sound sensors and fantasy characters.

The group of artists recently visited the local primary schools to share ideas with the children about childhood and play. They collected stories from the children and rearranged them to create a performance for families that will run alongside the "Garden of Imagination" setting.

Artist Monika Johnson said: “We are excited to work with Junction Arts to create a new immersive and interactive children's theatre piece. We have been so inspired by the children we have worked with; they have shown so much enthusiasm and creativity for the project and given us lots of brilliant ideas.

The Chesterfield Children’s Festival is a Junction Arts event and will take place at Queen’s Park on the 29th and 30th July, from 10am – 4pm daily. The arts and culture festival event is free to attend and will have a number of family-friendly acts and activities taking place over the weekend

For more information visit: www.junctionarts.org

