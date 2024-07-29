Derbyshire schools attend huge Flying High Partnership Awards at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, children and families from a number of Derbyshire schools attended The Flying High Partnership awards event held at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

Joining others from 33 schools from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, school children and staff celebrated their achievements from the past year.

Chesterfield's Hollingwood Primary School , Poolsbrook Primary Academy and Walton Peak Flying High Academy attended, as did The Green Flying High Academy from South Normanton, and the Pinxton Village Academies of John King Infant Academy, Longwood Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With approximately 4000 people in attendance, the huge awards ceremony was hosted and presented in the main by children themselves. To start the event, children took to the stage with a colourful display of Olympic torches handcrafted at schools from across the trust.

Children carried Olympic torches created at school on to stage at the Motorpoint Arena.

Chris Wheatley OBE is CEO of The Flying High Partnership and he said “This year’s awards was a glittering celebration of the achievements of staff and children during the past year. The event was expertly presented by children from attending schools, who took to the stage to hand out awards, and to showcase their confidence and talents during artistic and musical displays. Children were amazing ambassadors for their schools, and it was inspiring to see them shine on stage.”

The event saw awards presented which reflect the Trusts’ values of Aspiration, Confidence, Creativity, Enjoyment, Perseverance, Pride and Responsibility, and All Values, with individual and team awards for achievements in sports, and a recognition of long service for staff.

Stephanie Lam is a Year 6 pupil at Porchester Junior School in Carlton and went on stage to collect an award. Stephanie said, “I felt proud to be on the stage and represent Porchester. I won the ‘All Values’ award this year and was very excited to be chosen as a Flying High Trust award winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Ingle, is Head Teacher of the Pinxton Village Academies, consisting of John King Infant Academy, Longwood Infant Academy and Kirkstead Junior Academy. She said her children and staff thoroughly enjoyed the awards ceremony. “Our staff and children had an amazing time at the event. For our children to have the opportunity to work with other schools to put on such a showcase in a huge arena was a fantastic opportunity and one which I am sure they will long remember. It was heartening to see the confidence and abilities, kindness and camaraderie between all 33 schools and it made us so proud to be a part of the event.”

Staff and children on stage to mark their achievements.

CEO of The Flying High Partnership Chris Wheatley said the event was in honour of the children, their families, and the staff teams working in schools. “I would like to thank each person who makes a difference to shaping the futures of our children, but most of all to the children themselves. Every time I visit one of our schools, it gives me an immense feeling of pride to see them developing into young people ready to take on the world with confidence, and an aspiration for limitless possibilities!”