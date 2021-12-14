Derbyshire schoolchildren get in festive spirit with visit from Santa Claus

Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School Christmas Market. Pictured are Emily Jones, Tabitha Martin with Santa, helper and Christmas pony.

Tibshelf Nursery and Infant School in Alfreton invited a special guest to visit as it held its Christmas market on Friday, December 10.

Pupils were able to meet the big man himself as he joined them in the playground with his Christmas pony and elves.

Later in the day, the youngsters showed their support for the Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day by donning their favourite festive knit.

Each child gave £1 for the cause, which will go help the charity protect the most vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.