Derbyshire school wins national LGBT+ inclusion award at Just Like Us charity awards 2024

Belper School and Sixth Form College in Derbyshire has taken home an award for LGBT+ inclusion at the Just Like Us Awards 2024.

An annual event honouring outstanding efforts in promoting LGBT+ inclusivity in schools and workplaces, held on 11th July. The awards were hosted by comedian Sophie Duker and activist Dr Ronx Ikharia.

The School Diversity Week Secondary award recognises a secondary school whose inclusion work has had a significant impact on individuals and the school community as a whole. The award was presented to Belper School and Sixth Form College by non-binary author Ben Pechey.

Belper School and Sixth Form College has demonstrated exemplary commitment to LGBT+ inclusion through their annual Pride Week initiatives. Each year, the school hosts a dedicated Pride Week featuring activities during tutor time for every year group. On Rainbow Friday, students are encouraged to dress in rainbow colours to show their support for LGBT+ inclusivity.

Throughout the week, students participate in various competitions including LGBT+ Stars, a History scavenger hunt, and a poster designing competition. The school’s LGBT+ group also organises a charity stall, with proceeds going to support LGBT+ causes.

Notably, last year, students collaborated with the art department to create tissue paper heart signs used in the Pride Parade in Belper, showcasing their commitment to community engagement beyond school grounds.

Feedback from LGBT+ students at Belper School and Sixth Form College highlights increased representation, visibility, and community spirit, alongside a notable reduction in incidents of LGBT+ bullying.

Laura Mackay, Chief Executive of Just Like Us, commented: “We are thrilled to award Belper School and Sixth Form College with the School Diversity Week Secondary Award. Their ongoing efforts to promote LGBT+ inclusion through innovative and engaging activities have made a significant impact within their school community. Belper School’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment is truly commendable. Congratulations to Belper School and Sixth Form College on this well-deserved award.”

The Just Like Us Awards celebrate the tireless efforts of teachers, mentors, and young people who champion LGBT+ inclusivity.

GAY TIMES was the official media partner, and the event was generously supported by JP Morgan Chase.

For more information about the Just Like Us Awards and the incredible work of this year's winners, please visit Just Like Us.