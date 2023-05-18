Horsley Woodhouse Primary on Main Street, Horsley Woodhouse, was inspected by Ofsted at the end of March 2023.

In a report published in May inspectors praised the staff and pupils who are ‘polite’, ‘friendly’, and ‘keen to learn’

The inspectors said in the report: “Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum that begins in the early years. Pupils respond well to the high expectations that staff set for their behaviour and conduct. They show positive attitudes to their learning and say that they feel safe.

"They say that bullying rarely happens at this school and are confident that staff will quickly sort out any difficulties that may arise. Relationships between staff and pupils are very positive. The Embark values of family, integrity, teamwork and success are understood and lived out by pupils.

"Learning is brought to life through a range of experiences, including in the popular forest school. Disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are included in all extra-curricular activities, such as the choir, gardening and cheerleading clubs.”

The report said parents praise staff and school and of them told the inspectors their children are ‘happy and rush through the gate each morning’.

Following the inspection, Parmjit Atwal, headteacher at Horsley Woodhouse Primary said: “I am delighted with the recently published Ofsted report following our inspection in March. It is great to see that the school has been judged as ‘Good’ in all categories and that the hard work and dedication of our team has been recognised in a very positive report.

“As the report states, our children are respectful, calm and happy. They benefit from a well-planned curriculum. All children, including those with additional needs, thrive within a broad, inclusive curriculum offer.