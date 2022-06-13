Derbyshire school welcomes Paralympic athletes for inclusive sports activity day

Pupils at Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School were once again encouraged to don their PE kits and get involved in a Whole School Sports Activity Day on Wednesday, June 8.

The event was set up in conjuction with the Derbyshire Institute of Sport’s ‘Inspiring Champions’ project and has developed over the past five years to include seven different activities, some of which are led by paralympians.

Paralympic athlete and prosthetic runner Richard Whitehead MBE was among those invited to conduct a class at this year’s event alongside nine-times Paralympic medallist swimmer Martin Mansell and former goalkeeper with the England Cerebral Palsy Football Team, Leon Taylor.

Tibshelf Infants sports inclusive activity day. Playing Boccia with Martin Mansell inclusive coach and ex paralympic swimmer, Ashton Sandell, Allie Sandell, William Reckless and Iris Holmes.

Headteacher Zoe Andrews said: “This is another exciting Paralympic sports activity day for the children.

“It’s a great day for the children to be taught by skilled athletes and to have the opportunity to experience so many different events that they probably otherwise wouldn’t.”

Starting at 9.45am, the day included talks from each of the paralympians who shared their own unique and inspiring stories with Tibshelf pupils.

Erin Woodhead, Stanley Shinwell, Max Norris, Sophie Courtney playing wheelchair basketball at the Tibshelf Infant School sports inclusive activity day.

Wheelchair basketball, blind football, and boccia – a target sport played indoors with soft leather balls and one which is unique to the Paralympic games – were just some of the activites on offer, all of which were conducted under the watchful eye of the athletes in an effort to help inspire the children.

Ms Andrews added: "Not only was yesterday about inspiring our young people and giving them every opportunity to believe that by trying hard and not giving up everyone can achieve, it was about enabling staff to benefit from expertise so that they in turn can develop their coaching skills.

"Days like yesterday are the ones our children will remember; having Paralympians in school to inspire and work alongside them, having opportunities to take part in different sports that are accessible to everyone, and just being a part of a day when we all learn new things together.

"That's what these days are all about, and that's what our children will remember.”

Gold medal winning Paralympian athlete Richard Whitehead coaching Tibshelf pupils on Wednesday