A Derbyshire secondary school has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to preparing students for the world of work, achieving a gold standard for careers education.

Murray Park School, in Mickleover, has retained its Career Mark Award for the third time in a row and has now reached gold status. Each award lasts for two years, after which schools can apply for the next level — the next step will be platinum.

The award, which forms part of the National Quality in Careers Standard, celebrates schools that go above and beyond to equip pupils with the skills, confidence and guidance they need to thrive in their future careers.

The school’s dedicated careers leads, Jan Woolley and Tim Taylor, say their decade-long partnership with Toyota has played a huge part in their continued success and is one of the key reasons they’ve once again been recognised for their outstanding careers provision. Through this partnership, students receive ongoing support and inspiration from Year 7 onwards.

Mandy-Jayne Evans, education specialist at Toyota Manufacturing UK in Burnaston, plays an active role in the school’s careers programme — hosting mock interviews, running revision sessions, and helping pupils prepare for life beyond the classroom.

Toyota is also one of many businesses that attend the school’s ever-expanding Post-16 Event, where local employers, sixth forms and training providers talk to Year 11 students about their next steps, including apprenticeships.

Year 11 student Sam Powell who spent a week on work experience at Toyota said: “It felt nice going into Toyota and seeing what work looks like after school.

“Because we’ve been working with Toyota since Year 7, it felt familiar and comfortable being there and I really enjoyed it.

Mandy-Jayne Evans with pupils and careers lead Tim Taylor, from Murray Park School

"During my time there, I developed valuable skills and gained experience that I am confident will be useful and transferable in any future role.”

Careers education at Murray Park follows what staff describe as a “funnel approach”, ensuring pupils are exposed to a variety of experiences as they move through the school.

In Year 7, pupils take part in STEM days; in Year 8, they are invited to join an after-school STEM club; Year 9 pupils engage in two Industry Days; and by Year 10, all students complete a week of work experience.

Even school trips now include a careers element, helping pupils to see the range of roles that exist in different sectors and workplaces. Recent visits have included the University of Derby, Williams Racing HQ, Silverstone and The Guardian, giving pupils the chance to explore a wide variety of industries and career paths.

Pupils say they found work experience comforting at Toyota as they had been working with them since year 7

Around the school, posters and conversation starter cards encourage pupils to think about their strengths and how these can be applied in future careers.

Careers lead Jan Woolley said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have retained the National Quality in Careers Standard using the Career Mark approach provided by Complete Careers, and to have achieved gold status.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and the enthusiasm of our students, as well as the incredible support we receive from employers like Toyota, who bring learning to life.

“Our goal is to make careers guidance part of everyday school life so that pupils naturally make the link between what they learn in the classroom and the opportunities waiting for them beyond it. We’re already looking ahead to the next stage, where we hope to achieve platinum status.”

To achieve the gold award, an assessor interviewed pupils from each year group and reviewed how careers guidance is embedded across all aspects of school life.

Careers lead Tim Taylor added: “Many pupils may not even realise how much careers guidance they’re receiving, it’s woven into everything we do, from lessons and trips to assemblies and employer visits.

“We want every child to leave us confident about their strengths and excited about their future.”