Derbyshire school rated ‘inadequate’ in first Ofsted inspection since joining academy is 'working hard to improve'

Eckington School on Dronfield Road, Eckington, has recently undergone the first inspection since it was converted to the academy and joined LEAP Multi Academy Trust in 2018.

The education watchdog’s report found that the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes as well as the leadership and management were “inadequate” while personal development and sixth-form provision requires improvement.

Wayne Barsby, Chief Executive of LEAP Multi Academy Trust said: “Since it was converted to the academy there's been significant investment in infrastructure. We've added capacity into leadership over time increasing number of leaders in the school, and in this year, and when we've returned to examinations, it's achieved some of its best A level results.

Eckington School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But of course, we have the huge interruption of the pandemic, the closure of schools, that disruption to learning for young people. What we found most difficult in the school is after youngsters returned following the interruptions is getting back to the standards that we previously had in the school.

“We believe that the school prior to the pandemic was doing reasonably well. And we think it's currently not doing well enough.

"We agree with the view that Ofsted took and we're working hard to improve. We take the Ofsted inspection findings very seriously. We are working in partnership with Corus Education Trust and are working closely with the Department for Education to ensure that over time, the school is significantly improved.”

Mr Barsby added: “We've put some additional money into the school and have brought in a new interim leadership team. We're working on those areas that have been identified in the report. Last Friday we issued a letter to parents. We've been working with the department for educational regional directors office, to demonstrate to them the steps that we're taking to improve the school.

“We've got two new co-heads in the school. One is there to lead on the quality of education and he has been supported by a number of colleagues. We’re increasing capacity to help deliver better teaching and learning and bringing in some additional colleagues, directors of subjects to support that work.

“The other co-head has a behaviour and attitudes and inclusion brief. That includes safeguarding support, behaviour and attendance support so that we can make sure as quickly as possible that there is reassurance given to the Department for Education, and to the parents and carers that the school is taking the Ofsted report seriously.”

In an official statement, the school said: “The Trust and the governing body is extremely disappointed and concerned by this. At this point, the main priority for all involved is to ensure that students are well cared for and that they access good teaching. The Trust and the governing body are committed to this aim.