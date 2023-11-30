Derbyshire school rated as 'requires improvement' takes steps to provide 'best possible education'

Birk Hill Infant and Nursery School in Eckington has been working hard after receiving a ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating.

In an Ofsted report published in November, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision at Birk Hill Infant and Nursery School in Eckington have been rated as ‘requires improvement’. Personal development has received a ‘good’ rating.

The school has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ since 2017 and during the latest visit in September, Ofsted inspectors noticed positive changes.

The report reads: “Being a good friend is important to the pupils at Birk Hill. They told inspectors that everyone ‘looks after each other’. Pupils learn to manage their emotions and behaviour in a safe and positive manner. They know that there is always a trusted adult to speak to about any worries they may have. They feel that staff get to know them well.

"Pupils enjoy learning. Meeting the needs of every pupil is a key focus for the school. Most families of pupils with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) feel well supported. They appreciate being well informed of the small steps in place for their child to learn.”

While recognising that the curriculum still needs development, inspectors noticed that the school has already taken steps to improve.

In the report, they said: “The school has taken steps to review the curriculum. Leaders want to ensure that it reflects the needs of the pupils and of the community it serves. They have thought carefully about the improvements that they want to make and when they will make them.

"In some subjects, the small steps of knowledge that all pupils, including those in the early years, are required to know and remember are not precise. In the early years, adult interactions during child-led activities do not fully support children’s communication and language development.”