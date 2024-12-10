Derbyshire school praised for making every student feel valued

A Derbyshire primary school has been commended for fostering a nurturing community where Christian values shape every aspect of school life, helping pupils and families thrive.

St George’s Church of England Primary School, High Peak, was visited by an inspector as part of the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, which looks at the effectiveness of a school’s Christian vision, values and leadership.

During the visit, the school, which is part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, was described as having a “biblically informed Christian vision” that is the inspiration that drives school improvement.

The report praised the school, which has 94 pupils aged between three and 11 years old, for the staff's thorough understanding of each pupil and their specific individual needs.

The inspector said: “There is a strong sense that everyone is valued, and everyone belongs here.

“As a result, pupils feel safe and supported which allows pupils to have the courage to express their thoughts in lessons.

“The curriculum is designed with the Christian vision and ethos at its heart with subjects linking together to enhance pupils’ knowledge and understanding.

“The school’s leaders are committed to expanding pupils’ experiences through eleven significant activities to complete before leaving St George’s which include visiting places beyond their locality.

“All activities are fully inclusive to ensure that all pupils can participate, particularly those that are vulnerable and those with SEND.

In the report, staff were recognised for their commitment to helping pupils to fully understand behaviour expectations, guided by a restorative justice approach.

The school’s value ‘COURAGE’ fosters a community built on respect and achievement and continues to shape pupils’ experiences through key attributes: Communication, Opportunity, Understanding, Respect, Achievement, Growth, and Enjoyment.

Each week, these values come to life through the ‘courage’ awards, celebrating pupils who embody Christian principles and inspire others to follow their example.

Students were described as ‘selflessly proud of each other’s achievements and openly celebrate each other’s success enabling them to flourish and grow’.

The report also identified that through the hard work of the school, pupils demonstrated an understanding of responsibility towards each other, and acknowledge the importance of what is fair and unfair in the world. This was evident in early years onwards.

All Christian schools are usually inspected by teams from SIAMS every five years, as well as routine inspections from the Office for Standards in Education.

Executive headteacher Sarah Craig said: “At St George’s, we strive to create a supportive environment where pupils grow in confidence and thrive as part of a community that values independence, respect, and courage, guided by our Christian vision.

“We’re pleased to see this commitment recognised in our SIAMS report and proud of the way our pupils and staff have demonstrated these values during the inspection.”

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to the entire team at St George’s on this outstanding report. We are incredibly proud of how the school has embodied our core values and vision here at DDAT.”