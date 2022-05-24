Derbyshire school extension plans include new ‘Awe and Wonder’ classroom

Plans have been submitted to Bolsover District Council for an extension at Stubbin Wood School and Nursery, in Common Lane, Shirebrook.

As part of the proposals, existing windows will be removed and a new ‘Awe and Wonder’ classroom would be built adjacent to the school entrance.

TEAM Education Trust, of which Stubbin Wood School is a member, also plan to build an additional staff room on the south side of the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for an extension at Stubbin Wood School in Shirebrook

A design and access statement attached to the application reads: “The quote below illustrates the schools need and vision for the proposed Awe and Wonder classroom facility.

“For some of our students we envisage this space raising their aspirations around STEM, whilst for others it will allow them an opportunity to develop their pre-learning skills in the form of exploration, realisation, anticipation, persistence and initiation thereby allowing this to be an inclusive space for all.

"We would anticipate making this a timetabled space to ensure that all students (including those beyond our own setting) can gain access to this environment.

"This space will be used to deliver STEM lessons, STEM careers events and sessions focused on the development of language and social skills through the exploration of unusual and awe inspiring curiosities.

"We want the very best for our students, and continually work to provide this through enhanced opportunities for them to better understand and appreci

ate the world around them”

The new proposed classroom would be accessed extneernally via one set of double doors and would feature accessible ramp to enable stepfree access.

The proposed staff room will also be accessed externally, however will be connected by a new covered walkway to ensure a degree of protection is provided for the children in bad weather conditions.

Both buildings would be of traditional masonry wall construction and faced in a fine vertical timber batten covering.

The application continues: “The proposed development would help to further utilise an existing site and provide a valuable additional teaching and staff facility area.

"The proposal would not have a negative effect on highway safety, while the design and layout is in keeping with the general area. As a result we request the authorities support and approval of this application.”