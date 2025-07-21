Derbyshire school defends proposal to increase student locker charge by 660%

Highfields School in Matlock has defended proposals for a significant hike in the annual charge for student lockers, saying staff pay rises mean parents are being asked to contribute more for non-classroom needs – but also appears to have put the idea on hold after facing scrutiny.

Parents and carers of current year eight students were last week informed that the school “can no longer afford to replace broken lockers in the year nine area” and asked whether they would be prepared to pay £38 per year for lockers – roughly £1 a week – compared with a £5 refundable deposit paid previously.

While the communication was presented as an opinion survey, it said plainly “The only way we can provide new lockers is to use a specialist company … This is a competitive price (believe it or not) for the exterior lockers we require.”

One mum, speaking anonymously to protect her children’s identity, said: “Many are surprised by the request and feel it’s not right to ask new students to pay for damage they didn’t cause.

Highfields School, Matlock, says it is being forced to ask parents to pay more due to budget pressures.

“I just want to understand why this is being pushed onto us. Our kids need secure lockers and it’s not fair to make new students pay for issues caused by previous years.

“If the lockers were damaged by certain individuals, it doesn’t seem right that everyone should be made to pay the same amount regardless of whether their child contributed to the problem or not.”

She added: “People are also worried about security. If students don’t have somewhere safe to put their stuff, things like PE kits could easily go missing, yet we’re still expected to send them in fully prepared every day.

“Families already pay out a lot to make sure their children have the correct uniform, shoes, kit and equipment. If students showed up without the right footwear or forgot their PE kit, it would be picked up straight away. So the same standard should apply to the school when it comes to providing basic storage.

Highfields headteacher Andrew Marsh.

“We all want the best for our children at school – but that means the basics like secure storage shouldn’t come at an extra cost to families. It’s time for some accountability.”

In response to parents who put their objections in writing, headteacher Andrew Marsh provided some justification.

He wrote: “As you may know from media reports, schools have been asked by the government for ‘further efficiencies’ following further cuts to budgets caused by unfunded pay rises for teachers.

“We have decided to prioritise classroom resource and teaching over investment in new lockers as many students never use a locker while at Highfields.

“Like many schools we have chosen to pass this cost to parents for those who wish to make use of this facility. This is undesirable and lamentable. It is also unavoidable.”

The Derbyshire Times approached Mr Marsh with some of the unanswered questions.

What other options were considered? Why was a third-party private company required to provide the facility and would the school receive any financial gain from the charge? Did Highfields’ budget situation mean similar price rises could be introduced in other areas of school life? How would students be expected to keep belongings safe if no lockers were provided?

He did not respond directly on the record but on Monday, July 21, sent a further letter to the households of year eight students, pre-empting “negative press coverage” by saying “we have no plans at this time to move ahead … and intend to redirect other school resources towards the phased replacement of lockers for as long as this funding can be sustained.”

The letter does however ask whether parents want a locker and again whether they would be prepared to pay £38 for the privilege “with perhaps more information about the problem we face,” acknowledging that the original question “revealed a range of responses.”

Offering further context, Mr Marsh writes: “Rather than cutting costs associated with teaching and classroom work, we decided to explore how we might save money on other areas including on our 900 lockers as the aging stock will require replacement over the next 3-5 years at a cost of at least £65,000 including installation depending on the spec of the lockers we need.

“We investigated how other schools are doing this and found that many schools no longer even offer lockers … Our investigation also found that St Mary’s School in Chesterfield, along with around hundreds of schools nationally, provide high quality lockers through third party providers.

“These companies take on the installation and maintenance of the lockers along with the administration of the keys and payments (none of which is received by Highfields).”

He goes on to describe the proposal as a trial for year nine, which would be rolled out to other year groups if successful, with support in place for disadvantaged students.

He adds: “We did not expect this to be popular (we are aware in this cost of living crisis that families already cover uniform and other costs associated with school) but in a landscape where the media regularly highlights the pressure on schools’ budgets we wanted to know whether Highfields families may consider helping.”

