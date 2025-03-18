Derbyshire school celebrates opening of new building to expand teaching facilities

The project has been made possible thanks to funding specifically allocated to support additional teaching spaces for students with high needs and to support inclusive education.

The school was honoured to welcome Natalie Fleet, MP for Bolsover, to officially open the new building. The MP took part in a special ceremony, marking a significant milestone for our school community. The day included a tour led by our Head Prefects, offering an insight into the incredible work taking place within the school and highlighting the achievements of our very proud students.

Head Prefect, Samar, said: "I was really pleased to be invited to meet our local MP and give her a tour of our building. We have watched the new building construction over the past year, and it was a real honour to be able to cut the ribbon today. I am really proud of our school, and I am looking forward to having some lessons in this amazing building during my final few months of year 11."

The new classrooms will help ensure that Tibshelf Community School can continue to provide a high-quality education for all students, particularly those with additional needs. These new facilities reflect the ongoing commitment to inclusion and to supporting the educational and personal growth of every student.

During the opening, Natalie Fleet was also joined by a number of high-achieving students from each year group, as well as the chair and vice-chair of Governors, and staff members representing each teaching faculty. Together, we celebrated this momentous occasion and the school’s continued progress.

Natalie said: “It has been an honour to open the new school building at Tibshelf Community School and I have loved looking around and spending time with the students, who are clearly very proud of their brilliant school.

"Making sure our children have the best education possible, to open up as many opportunities as possible, is one of my priorities as Bolsover MP, and I can see that here at Tibshelf, that ethos is firmly embedded for all pupils."

“This is an exciting moment for Tibshelf Community School, and we are incredibly proud of our students, staff, and the broader school community for their continued dedication and hard work,” said Lucie Wainwright, Headteacher.

“With the opening of this new building, we are not only increasing capacity but ensuring that we are meeting the diverse needs of all our students. We’re excited about what the future holds for Tibshelf. I am incredibly proud of all our students, and it gives me great pleasure to hear their incredible achievements and aspirations for the future.”

The school continues to be a beacon of excellence in the local community, and this expansion is a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone involved in its growth.

1 . Tibshelf Community School celebrates opening of new building Grand opening of the Creativity Block. Photo: Tibshelf Community School Photo Sales

2 . Tibshelf Community School celebrates opening of new building New Creativity Block. Photo: Tibshelf Community School Photo Sales

3 . Tibshelf Community School celebrates opening of new building Natalie Fleet engaging with Tibshelf Community School Students. Photo: Tibshelf Community School Photo Sales

4 . Tibshelf Community School celebrates opening of new building Headteacher - Mrs Wainwright, Labour MP for Bolsover - Natalie Fleet, Chair of Governors - Peter Wragsdale, Vice Chair of Governors - Jill Smith, Head and Deputy Head students. Photo: Tibshelf Community School Photo Sales