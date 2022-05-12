Derbyshire school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report after inspectors note improvement in quality of education

Frederick Gent School was recently given its improved rating following a two-day visit by inspectors between March 15 and 16.

It had last been inspected in 2015 when it was deemed as ‘requires improvement’ across all four areas.

The Alfreton-based school was taken over by The Two Counties Trust in 2017 which has welcomed the new 'good' status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Chris Wollard pictured alongside a group of Frederick Gent School students celebrating the recent 'good' Ofsted report

In their latest report, the Ofsted inspection team found Frederick Gent School to be ‘good’ in three out of the four areas and noted that pupils are “achieving better than in the past because leaders have improved the quality of education.”

They described the curriculum as “ambitious” and said “teachers have strong subject knowledge”, highlighting how “leaders provide high-quality careers education to help pupils to be ready for their next steps in education, employment or training.”

However, inspectors deemed behaviours and attitudes as ‘requires improvement’ and said sometimes pupils “display behaviours that are disrespectful towards others.”

They said further improvement is also needed to ensure the curriculum is “equally ambitious for all pupils” and that teachers should “ensure that pupils’ understanding of

concepts and ideas is secure” before moving them on in their learning.

Headteacher Chris Woollard said: “This judgement from Ofsted is a fantastic result for the whole school community and is testament to the commitment, ambition and professionalism of all the staff.

"The inspectors were very pleased with the schools ‘remarkable improvement’ and were highly impressed with the quality of education, the high expectations for all students and the integration of the school’s values, ambitious, brave and caring. I’m already looking forward to seeing what the future will bring to this ‘Good’ school.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust added: “I am very proud of the outcome of Frederick Gent School’s recent Ofsted inspection. It was wonderful to see that the inspectors were complimentary of the ambitious curriculum and strong subject knowledge of our expert teachers.

"I would like to thank staff, students and our families for their commitment and hard work over the past few years to ensure Frederick Gent enhances the life choices of all its pupils. We are already working on the relative next steps identified in the report.”