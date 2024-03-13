Derbyshire school celebrates founding organisation’s fifteen-year birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The secondary school has been a part of Ormiston Academies Trust since 2011, when Ormiston Enterprise Academy and Ormiston Ilkeston Academy joined as separate academies before merging in 2013.

Ormiston Academies Trust was established by Peter and Diana Murray out of tragedy. Peter founded Ormiston Trust in 1969 in memory of his sister Fiona Ormiston Murray, who a year earlier, alongside her husband, had died in a car crash on her honeymoon. Ormiston was set up as a tribute to Fiona’s evident love for children and in the belief that every child deserves the best chance to thrive. Ormiston Trust led to the establishment in 2009 of Ormiston Academies Trust, which is now one of the largest in England, with more than 35,000 children in forty-two schools across the country (predominantly secondary but primary, alternative provision and special education as well), stretching from Grimsby to the Isle of Wight, from Runcorn to Lowestoft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Rees, Chief Executive of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

National World

“This is a very special year for our trust. Our founding principles have guided the trust through its history and have ensured that we have always remained true to our values – a commitment to support all children and young people, regardless of background, so that they can achieve their potential; to provide the best education, enrichment opportunities and futures for our students; and to collaborate through the shared understanding that we can achieve more together.

“We have a duty to build on this legacy so that all our academies are as good as they can be, and that all our students get a great education.