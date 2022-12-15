News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire school celebrates 2022 GCSE results at annual event

Tibshelf Community School awarded students for their successes this year at GCSE Prize Presentation Evening.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:32pm

To celebrate the hard work and achievement of GCSE results head teacher Lucie Wainwright welcomed pupils, family and friends to Tibshelf School’s annual GCSE Prize Presentation evening. GCSE certificates were presented along with subject awards and special awards made in recognition of outstanding contribution to the school community.

Special Guests included Katie Walters, Property Services Manager from Bolsover District Council and Mark Stevenson, Head of Media and Communication at Mansfield Town Football Club, who delivered an inspirational speech.

The school would like to thank all the organisations and individuals who gave so generously in sponsoring awards, and for their support in rewarding excellence. Particular mention must go to Alfreton Rotary Club, Justin Gilbody, Staffa Health Centre and Sarah Kenworthy who presented for the first time the Pete Kenworthy Endeavour Award, in memory of her late husband and former Deputy Headteacher at the school.

Olivia Reddington received the Gordon Poole Award for outstanding contribution
