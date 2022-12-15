To celebrate the hard work and achievement of GCSE results head teacher Lucie Wainwright welcomed pupils, family and friends to Tibshelf School’s annual GCSE Prize Presentation evening. GCSE certificates were presented along with subject awards and special awards made in recognition of outstanding contribution to the school community.

The school would like to thank all the organisations and individuals who gave so generously in sponsoring awards, and for their support in rewarding excellence. Particular mention must go to Alfreton Rotary Club, Justin Gilbody, Staffa Health Centre and Sarah Kenworthy who presented for the first time the Pete Kenworthy Endeavour Award, in memory of her late husband and former Deputy Headteacher at the school.