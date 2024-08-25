Derbyshire retro: Things only people who went to school in the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember

Here we look back on the way life used to be in the classroom in Derbyshire down the decaades.
See if you can spot yourself or family and friends in these photographs, which are sure to bring back memories for those of a certain age.
1. Computers
It's hard for kids today to imagine a world where there were no computers - but it was a major change when they first made an appearace in Derbyshire classrooms. Here youngsters at Waingroves Primary School take their first steps into the digital age back in 1986. Photo: George Eyre
2. School dinners
Kids today have a wide choice of lunchtime options - what they don't still have is chocolate concrete served with pink custard. They don't know what they're missing! Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. The Parka
Hands up if your school coat was a parka? Either green or blue, wity fake fur trim - they filled up school cloakrooms by the thousand Photo: George Eyre
4. Learning to ride
You might not get police officers teaching today's kids the right way to ride a bike, but these Derbyshire youngsters got a lesson on the rules of the road from PC Graham Wingfield back in 1982 Photo: Alan Swift
