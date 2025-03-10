Derbyshire primary school where pupils thrive ‘personally and academically’

Unconditional love and compassion are embedded in daily life at a Derbyshire school according to inspectors from a church watchdog.

Scargill Church of England Primary School, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), has undergone a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

According to the recently published report, the West Hallam school is living up to its foundation as a church school and enables “pupils and adults to flourish”.

Among the school’s notable strengths is its Christian vision which is an integral part of every element of school life.

The pastoral support “clearly demonstrates unconditional love for members of the school community” which builds “emotionally intelligent and courageous pupils” who embrace life’s challenges with confidence and resilience.

Inspectors also found that high quality collective worship is inclusive and engages both pupils and staff, promoting a sense of belonging which permeates the school day.

And they found that religious education is a strength of the school, allowing pupils to experience a range of religions and worldviews.

The church inspection came just months after a visit from the Office for Standards in Education which also found that Scargill Primary is “warm” and “nurturing” and is “committed to ensure that pupils thrive”.

The Ofsted team rated the school as "good" in all areas, stating that staff "expect all pupils to achieve well" and adding that "this expectation is realised”.

Sarah Hallsworth, head of school, said: “We are delighted that the SIAMS inspectors have recognised our deep commitment to our Christian values of love, compassion and inclusivity.

“Our school’s Christian vision is not just something we say, it is something we live out every day in our teaching, pastoral care and community relationships.

“We are particularly proud that our pastoral support was highlighted as a demonstration of ‘unconditional love.’ This ethos helps to nurture emotionally resilient and courageous pupils, equipping them with the confidence to face life’s challenges and grow into well-rounded individuals.

“This report is a testament to the hard work of our entire school community, and we are incredibly proud to continue fostering an environment where both pupils and adults can flourish together.”

Sarah Clark, CEO of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone at Scargill Primary School. Undergoing two rigorous inspections in just a handful of weeks is no mean feat and both reports make exceptional reading.

“The report reflects the school’s dedication to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for everyone and we are delighted that children at the school gain a rich understanding of the diversity of beliefs in our world today.”