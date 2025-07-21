Derbyshire primary school goes to the top of the class after huge tech overhaul

A Derbyshire primary school set in a building dating back more than 100 years is now at the forefront of the latest technology after a major new tech overhaul completed this term. Howitt Primary Community School – originally founded by Victorians Mary and William Howitt and housed in an early 20thcentury building – is now one of the most advanced out there after being completely kitted out with the latest tech by L.E.A.D. IT Services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the Embark Federation, Howitt Primary is one of the trust’s latest schools to benefit from completely new technology including the latest interactive Smartboards whose clever features allow teachers to store lessons, along with information, interactive games and the latest resources helping children get the most out of their learning.

The technology installed by L.E.A.D. IT has also included a completely new WiFi system, with BT also completing major upgrades in the area, meaning the school now has a reliable high-speed internet connection for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers all have new laptops along with devices for pupils learning with special educational needs.

IT Services with pupils from the school, demonstrating an interactive times tables game on a Smartboard

Staff at the school say they have been blown away by the new technology, saying it is a far cry from their previous experiences of unreliable internet connection and elderly projectors that frequently did not work.

One teacher said in just weeks the new system has already supported one pupil significantly with special educational needs, while head teacher Lynn Pilling said the tech upgrade had vastly increased teacher wellbeing by being comprehensive and reliable.

Class teacher Beth Pilgrim said: “The new Smartboards in school have been really useful for the children. It’s given us the capability to show them better quality resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One child with special educational needs struggles with writing and has access to a new laptop. Through that he has a piece of software which shows pictures popping up when he’s typing words. There’s been a big difference in a few weeks.

Sukhraj Grewal from L.E.A.D

“It definitely makes our life easier. I know that children are getting quality equipment and I can plan things in for the children in my class to be able to use these things, which I didn’t have access to before.

“It's great not having to worry. I’m confident that what we’re planning is going to be used correctly in the classroom because of the new equipment and tech that we’ve had. It gets rid of that worry and that pressure.”

Nyta Sellars, a higher level teaching assistant at the school, said the technology was particularly useful in teaching small groups for mathematics, where interactive games were great for helping children with times tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s much more meaningful for their learning because they can interact and practise their maths skills and knowledge.”

Head teacher Lynn Pilling and deputy head teacher Clare Rhodes with the Smartboard installed in the school hall

Head teacher Lynn Pilling said the new technology was worlds away from how classrooms were set up when she began teaching.

She said: “We had a blackboard and a white board that we pulled down. You had to rub it off whereas the Smartboard is always here and you can pick it up the next day.

“It’s so good to have technology that works because we have really struggled for a long time, mainly due to unreliable equipment and internet connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“L.E.A.D. IT came in and replaced everything through the government’s Connect the Classroom scheme.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s really improved staff wellbeing through saving everyone time with the facility to share resources easily. But mainly just knowing we have reliable, good technology that works has been invaluable.”

Ben Riggott, Trust Development Lead at Embark Federation, said the trust was benefiting hugely from its partnership with L.E.A.D. IT Services.

He said: “They are expert at what they do. They are always willing, and the answer is always: ‘Yes, we can do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team goes above and beyond in so many ways. They do such positive work in communities they serve because they care. It comes from a place of wanting to help people. It’s not determined by business goals. We’re very grateful to them.”

Lee Jepson, founder of L.E.A.D. IT Services, said: “We’re very proud of our work in Howitt Primary School and it’s brilliant to hear about what a difference it’s making to the children there. Great technology is as much about reliability as innovation and it’s good to know that because of our work, teachers and pupils have been able to get so much more out of their lessons.”