Derbyshire primary school celebrated for compassion

A Derbyshire school has been commended for its caring, inclusive environment and its dedication to meeting the unique needs of every child.

Turnditch Church of England Primary School has received high praise in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, which celebrates the school’s Christian vision “Let all that you do be done in love”.

The school, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), was recognised for cultivating a culture of compassion and high expectations, where all pupils are supported to thrive – academically, socially, and emotionally.

The inspector found that the school is “living up to its foundation as a Church school” and enabling both pupils and adults to flourish.

Children at Turnditch Church of England Primary School. Photo: Penguin PR

Headteacher Roxanne Bunn said: “We are absolutely delighted with the SIAMS outcome. It reflects the hard work, care, and dedication of our entire school community.

“Every member of staff, every pupil, and every family plays a vital role in shaping the warm, inclusive, and nurturing culture we are so proud of here at Turnditch.

“Our Christian vision, ‘Let all that you do be done in love’, isn’t just a statement on the wall – it’s something we live and breathe every day. Whether through our curriculum, our collective worship, or simply how we treat one another, love and respect are at the heart of all we do.

“Our children are not only achieving academically – they are also learning what it means to be kind, courageous, and compassionate individuals.

“To see that reflected in the report, especially in the comments about empathy, kindness, and pupils living out our values, is incredibly affirming.”

The inspector also praised the school’s rich and creative curriculum, which “excites pupils” and nurtures individual strengths – including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Pupils, adults and leaders were found to have a secure understanding of the school’s Christian vision, which leads to a “well-nurtured, loving, learning community”.

Children spoke with pride when being recognised for demonstrating the school values in their daily life and the inspector found that ‘acts of empathy, kindness and love happen frequently’.

The school’s wide extra-curricular offer helps children to grow their unique talents and strong partnerships between DDAT schools extend the chances for pupils, including those with additional needs, to participate in a range of competitions.

Pupils are regularly encouraged to take responsibility and reflect on issues of justice. Through collective worship, they also explore current affairs and deepen their understanding of the world around them.

Sarah Clark, CEO of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “This report is a wonderful recognition of the school’s identity and values. We are especially proud of how pupils are nurtured not just as learners, but as thoughtful, responsible individuals who care about their world and one another.

“Congratulations to everyone at the school – what a great way to end the academic year!”