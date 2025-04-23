Derbyshire primary pupils are 'leaving a legacy' in their community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Hollingwood Primary School have shown the true meaning of community spirit through a series of heartwarming initiatives supporting the Staveley Edge Centre and Church. As part of their ongoing commitment to “Leaving a Legacy” in their local area, children across the school have taken part in meaningful projects aimed at helping those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils in Lower Key Stage 2 brought their classroom learning to life by cooking and donating homemade vegetable soup to the Staveley Edge Centre.

The project stemmed from their enquiry, “How was community and society formed?” and encouraged students to explore how people come together to support one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working collaboratively, the children planned the menu, prepared the ingredients, and cooked the soup themselves before proudly delivering it to the centre, which supports vulnerable individuals in the community.

The Ambassadors at Hollingwood Primary School are Leaving a Legacy in their community

“We wanted to help people who might not have enough food,” said one pupil. “It felt really nice knowing that something we made could make someone happy.”

“I didn’t know how to make soup before, but now I do!” added another. “I loved working as a team and doing something kind for others.”

Ben Lodge, Behaviour and Inclusion Lead at Hollingwood, praised the pupils' enthusiasm and sense of responsibility: “This project has been a fantastic way for our pupils to see the impact they can have on their own community. These experiences help to instil values of empathy, generosity and active citizenship, which are so important for their development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate but equally inspiring effort, the school’s Ambassadors recently led a hugely successful food bank collection for the Staveley Edge Church. Demonstrating leadership and compassion, the children took charge of the campaign by delivering assemblies and designing eye-catching posters to raise awareness among their peers. The school community responded with overwhelming generosity and representatives from the church expressed their heartfelt thanks, describing the response as “astounding.”

Pupils at Hollingwood Primary School are Leaving a Legacy in their community.

The staff at the Staveley Edge Centre shared their appreciation for both the food donations and the homemade soup, commenting on how much the acts of kindness meant to those they support.

With their eyes already on future community projects, the children at Hollingwood Primary are proving that no one is too young to make a difference – and that even the smallest acts of generosity can leave a powerful legacy.