Derbyshire pre-school closes at short notice – leaving parents without childcare

A Derbyshire pre-school has closed at short notice – leaving parents without childcare.

Darley Dale Pre-school and Nursery announced the closure on Friday afternoon through the school app Seesaw – adding they hoped to reopen “ASAP”. The reasons for this week’s sudden closure have not been made clear.

The pre-school wrote in a message to parents [SIC]: “We just wanted to say sorry again for our closure this week, we are hoping to be back open ASAP thank you again so much for your understanding, and all the kind messages.”

In July this year Ofsted announced it had received “concerns” that the provider was not meeting requirements relating to staff taking “medication/other substances”. It confirmed in a letter several requirements that the nursery needed to address.

Among them was a requirement that all adults who care for children or who are on the premises where children are cared for “are fit to do so and are not under the influence of alcohol or other substances”.

A second requirement was that all leaders and staff recognise where there is a concern about a staff member and “respond promptly to refer concerns about staff behaviours”.

The agency confirmed later in the letter that by July 9 staff at the nursery had received “additional training” on how to refer concerns about a member of staff and policies “on those people who work with children and may be under the influence of substances” had been updated.

Ofsted added: “We are satisfied the provider has met the safeguarding and welfare actions raised.” Derbyshire Times has contacted the nursery for a comment.