PCSO Flower and PC Kozicka attended Stonelow Junior School at Stonelow Road in Dronfield this morning in a bid to ensure safe parking at the drop-off time.

The visit was part of the Dronfield SNT school parking scheme launched in a bid to remind drivers about school parking behaviours after the summer holidays.

Following the visit, a spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “We appreciate that school pick up and drop off are always a busy time. Please consider your parking behaviours and impact to local residents and the safety of children and other people in the community.”