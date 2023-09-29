News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police attend primary school over parking concerns

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a local school this morning in a bid to improve parking behaviours.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
PCSO Flower and PC Kozicka attended Stonelow Junior School at Stonelow Road in Dronfield this morning in a bid to ensure safe parking at the drop-off time.

PCSO Flower and PC Kozicka attended Stonelow Junior School at Stonelow Road in Dronfield this morning in a bid to ensure safe parking at the drop-off time.

The visit was part of the Dronfield SNT school parking scheme launched in a bid to remind drivers about school parking behaviours after the summer holidays.

Following the visit, a spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “We appreciate that school pick up and drop off are always a busy time. Please consider your parking behaviours and impact to local residents and the safety of children and other people in the community.”

