This is when Derbyshire parents will find out their child’s secondary school place for September

‎Derbyshire County Council will make offers of places to around 9,000 Derbyshire children on National Offer Day tomorrow (March 1).

‎Of those parents who applied by the closing date 92.5 per cent are due to be offered their first preference school.

Overall, 96.2 per cent have been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place for September.

‎“I’d also like to thank our school admissions and transport team for processing almost 10,100 applications and helping parents with their applications.

‎“There were a few parents who didn’t make an application, however in this case, the parents will be offered the normal area school for their home address if the school has vacancies or the nearest school with vacancies if the normal area school is oversubscribed. Parents can still make an application for preferred schools if they wish.”

Almost every parent in Derbyshire made their secondary school application online this year with 99.9 per cent visiting the council’s website to complete the form.

Parents who provided an email address are due to receive an email about their child’s place by 9.30am on Tuesday, or details will be available on the council’s website with parents asked to log in using their user ID.

‎The council will post out letters on Tuesday to those who didn’t provide an email address.

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel. Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

‎Alternatively parents can get information from the council’s school admissions and transport team by calling 01629 537479.

Parents who have applied for places at infant, primary or junior schools for their child will be notified on 19 April 2022.

‎Anyone who hasn’t already made an application should do so urgently by using the late application facility at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions or Call Derbyshire on‎ 01629 533190.