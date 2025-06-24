Derbyshire nursery expands due to popular demand

A Chesterfield nursery, known for its supportive atmosphere and child-led approach, is extending its hours to keep up with demand from working parents.

The Nest, attached to Newbold Church School on Cranborne Road – part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) – is now offering full-time provision for children aged three and four years old.

The expansion comes as part of a national push to support working families with increased access to funded childcare.

Nursery teacher Melanie Johnson has worked at the school for 18 years and has led The Nest since it opened in January 2021.

She said: “Teaching early years is a huge passion of mine, I love to see the children progress at such an early age. I’m extremely proud to say that pupils come in and settle straight away thanks to the warm, welcoming environment we’ve created.

“What makes us unique is that we integrate early phonics, literacy and maths to ensure children are well-prepared for reception. We’ve seen great success with this approach and those who have transitioned into the school continue to thrive in these areas.

“We also encourage children to take responsibility by helping tidy up at the end of the day – a routine many families have said has had a positive impact at home, too.”

According to inspectors in the school’s 2022 ‘Good’ Ofsted report: “The ethos ‘nurture, cherish, succeed’ is at the heart of Newbold Church School. Pupils know that these values are about being caring, respectful and ambitious.”

Students reading at The Nest

This is underpinned by strong links to the local church and while rooted in Christian values, the nursery warmly welcomes children of all backgrounds.

The Government’s expanded childcare offer aims to ease the pressure of childcare costs for working families.

Eligible parents can now access up to 30 hours of funded childcare per week for children aged nine months to four years – helping more parents return to work or increase their hours, while giving children access to high-quality early education from a younger age.

Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of DDAT, said: “We’re proud to see The Nest growing in response to the needs of our community.

“High-quality early years education is crucial to a child’s development and future success and this extension means more families will benefit from the thoughtful, enriching environment created by Melanie and her team.

“At DDAT, we are committed to ensuring every child has the best possible start in life – and The Nest is a shining example of that in action.”