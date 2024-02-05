Derbyshire mum shares life-changing apprenticeship experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I had always considered doing an apprenticeship, however, I never had the chance to pursue a qualification in nursing. I have wanted to be a nurse since the age of 18 when I got my first role in a learning disability care home. Doing an apprenticeship meant that I was guaranteed a job, I could continue to earn a full-time wage and I wouldn't be left with student debt.

“Furthermore, I could obtain important skills that I could use as part of my role at the hospital. This lifted a huge weight off my shoulders and was the opportunity that I needed,” Stephanie explained.

Stephanie who grew up in Derbyshire, decided to make her dream of becoming a qualified nurse a reality and began to explore her options. She discovered that Circle Health Group were offering nursing apprenticeships and following a conversation with the team at the Thornbury Hospital, she was enrolled on to a Registered Nurse apprenticeship in 2022, which was accredited through Teesside University. This was the final step that Stephanie needed to take ahead of her becoming a fully qualified nurse. The skills she obtained as an assistant practitioner gave her the confidence needed to work in a clinical environment.

Stephanie Wilson who works at The Thornbury Hospital

“The Level 6 Registered Nurse apprenticeship programme gave me the skills that I hadn’t been able to pick up elsewhere. More importantly, it gave me the confidence that I could move forward in my career in healthcare. This meant I could improve and develop my skills that I had previously learnt and take into a clinical environment,” Stephanie said.

“It was daunting at first, but I knew the apprenticeship route was the right environment for me. I was accepted onto the course, and I never looked back, it was the best decision that I made,”

She went on to say: “The best part of the apprenticeship was the opportunities that were given to me during the process. I have been able to work within different departments at the hospital along with the external placement opportunities that were part of the course. I've worked NHS, specialist care, mental healthcare, primary care, and the local community to name a few. I was able to learn so much about the healthcare sector and how important it plays in everyday life. I was also able to understand a lot more about myself when I was doing the apprenticeship, and this was something I found really enjoyable.”

Stephanie is close to officially completing her Registered Nursing degree apprenticeship programme and is due to officially qualify as a Registered Nurse in March 2024. Achieving a lifelong dream that she has had since she was a teenager. Reflecting on her experiences, Stephanie admits that it has not always been easy.

“The most challenging part of the apprenticeship programme was being taught online which I found quite difficult. Not only that, but I had to balance my full-time job at the hospital, whilst having to juggle assignment deadlines and family life,” Stephanie explained.

“However, the staff at Thornbury Hospital have been really supportive, they gave me the drive and determination to succeed as they all knew I could do it. I was also able to spend some time with the Corporate Clinical Educators, who were great at pointing me in the right direction if I was stuck on a particular assignment. All these things were so valuable to me, and I would not be where I am without the fantastic support from Circle Health Group.”

Completing her apprenticeship has taken Stephanie one step closer to her dream. When asked what this has meant to her and what her hopes for the future are she said: “I just want to take each day as it comes. I’m so happy at Thornbury Hospital, I work with amazing people everyday who make a difference to patients' lives. The nursing degree will give many opportunities to advance my career and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to become a qualified nurse.”

Stephanie is one of 16 apprentices from across Thornbury Hospital who began or finished their qualifications in 2023. Last year alone, over 200 apprentices started their apprenticeship journey at Circle Health Group.