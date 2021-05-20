Derbyshire mum calls for action after son is subjected to sickening racial abuse at school

Madison Wray is now calling on leaders at Aldercar High School, near Langley Mill, to take more action and protect her 12-year-old son Jayden from the torment which has left him feeling anxious and not wanting to attend school.

Jayden, who started at the school in September, has been verbally abused, beaten, and threatened – most of which has focused around the fact he is mixed race claims his mum – and the incidents have become worse as time has gone on.

Despite numerous meetings with school leaders and a wellbeing plan put in place, Madison says Jayden continues to be bullied with the police even getting involved due to some of the threats he has received.

Madison Wray pictured left with two younger children, husband, and oldest son Jayden (far right)

She said: "Slowly it started to happen – odd words of him being called a p***, in the dinner hall he'd get called a curry monster. Now I’ve got four pages of incidents, which needs to be extended next Friday at our school meeting.

“He was the class clown but now he’s got to the point where some mornings he’s vomiting before he goes to school or I have to keep him off.

"I live next door to the school and he comes home at lunch to try and stop any children calling him these words or using threatening behaviour.

"The police have even had to get involved. There was a Year 8 group chat of 27 children that monitored when Jayden was leaving school and when my husband was taking the children to school, they said he was from ISIS and that we’re all from Pakistan and need to go back there apparently.

"If it wasn’t for one parent stepping forward, my son wouldn’t have realised that they were arranging how they were going to get him and stab him.”

Following this, police conducted a Year 7 school assembly on racism and bullying – but Madison says this had little effect.

She added: “When is it going to stop? We haven’t made a week yet since he’s gone back where he hasn’t had a racist comment.

"I just think it’s a lot for a 12-year-old to deal with, he shouldn’t have to feel like this he should be happy.

"I was Jayden’s age when I left school because I got racism all my life. For me to go through it and for my son to tell me these words and to know how much they hurt, it hurts me twice as hard. I didn’t bring children into this world to live the life I lived.”

Clare Hatto, Head Teacher at Aldercar High School said: “Bullying and racism are issues that we take very seriously and are not tolerated in our school. Whenever we are made aware of allegations of bullying or racism, we investigate and take proactive action, as necessary.

We are aware of the concerns that Ms Wray has raised and have been having regular meetings with her to discuss them, and our response to them. We will continue to work with the family over these issues and have regular sessions with our students on appropriate behaviour, and the impact of bullying and racism.”