Derbyshire Forest School initiative set to open this month

In April, educator and curriculum designer Jacky Swift began looking for a site to host her new venture, Leafy Legends—a Forest School offering tailored to older children, blending practical skill-building with emotional wellbeing and creative discovery.

It was fellow educator and close friend Gemma who found it—a beautiful woodland tucked just off Cavendish Playing Fields in Matlock. The site offered everything they’d hoped for: seclusion, community proximity, and the kind of quiet magic that invites children to explore freely.

A start-up grant from Derbyshire County Council enabled the purchase of bushcraft tools, fire-starting kits, and essential equipment to bring the site to life. The grant marked a significant milestone, affirming the value of their vision and giving practical shape to their plans.

Jacky and Gemma are no strangers to collaboration. The two first met while working in a primary school, where their shared values and complementary strengths laid the foundation for a lasting professional and personal friendship. Now, they’re bringing that partnership into the woods.

Gemma leads Bramble Wood Forest School, designed for younger children, with a focus on nurturing play, sensory exploration, and gentle guidance. Jacky’s Leafy Legends complements this beautifully, offering older children a space to build independence, emotional literacy, and practical outdoor skills. Together, their offerings span the full age range, creating a cohesive and inclusive Forest School environment.

Joining Jacky at Leafy Legends is Sara Orridge, another close friend and former colleague from their primary school days. Sara brings warmth, insight, and a deep commitment to child-centred education, adding another layer of strength to the team.

The trio’s collaboration is rooted in shared vision: that every child deserves to feel safe, seen, and inspired in nature. Their approach is thoughtful and emotionally attuned, with resources that reflect clarity, accessibility, and soul.