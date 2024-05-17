Derbyshire Dales Rotary sparks an idea for students at Anthony Gell School
A little while ago, Roz Adamson, incoming President of Derbyshire Dales Rotary (DDR), started a conversation with Sixth Form staff at Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth. Roz, a retired teacher, knows how hard it is for schools to manage all the demands placed upon them. In particular, she wondered if the school would appreciate some input on helping post-16 students develop their interview skills.
Scott Knowles, CEO of East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, an honorary member of DDR, offered to provide a team of expert staff to help drive this project.
This team met with Anthony Gell staff, discussed how this project could work and fast forward to May 2 - the event happens!
In one day, every Sixth Form student at Anthony Gell School underwent a two-part, process. Part one, an initial interview and feedback. Part two a second interview at which the students could demonstrate their newly found skills.
The day was a great success, and we aim for it to become an annual event.