Derbyshire County Council offers free holiday club spots to hard-up households

More than 120 holiday club providers will be offering free places at holiday clubs across the county between July 25 to September 1, for anyone aged four to 16 who is eligible to receive benefits-related free school meals.

The It’s About Me initiative is funded by the Department for Education, and delivered by the charity StreetGames on behalf of the council, to provide children and young people with safe, affordable activities and parents with much-needed childcare support at a time when many may be struggling with the cost of living.

StreetGames director Jen Carter said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this vital support to families across Derbyshire this summer. The school holidays can be a real challenge for many families, with additional food costs and childcare needs putting a real strain on household budgets.

If your child needs somewhere to go this summer, check out It's About Me.

“We believe that everyone deserves a good break and that school holidays are better when children and young people are active, having fun, being entertained and learning new things.”

While specific details are not available until bookings open on Monday, July 3, programme leaders say participating clubs will be running in every Derbyshire district.

Among the activities on offer will be indoor and outdoor games, cookery skills, arts and crafts, sports, fitness and dance, quizzes, park activities, nature trails and more, alongside a healthy meal each day.

For more information, including activity ideas to try at home, see itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk.