Derbyshire County Council considers allocating hundreds of thousands of pounds for five school projects

Derbyshire County Council is due to consider whether to give the go-ahead for hundreds of thousands of pounds of Government funding to be allocated to five school projects to help provide new pupil places and support youngsters with special educational needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Cabinet is meeting on February 20 to consider approving Government funding allocations from the Children’s Services Capital Budget with various amounts to be agreed for schemes at Shirebrook Academy, Mastin Moor’s Norbriggs Primary School, Matlock’s Lea Green Centre, New Mills’s Thornsett Primary School, and Swadlincote’s Eureka Primary School.

A council spokesperson stated: “This is a key decision because it will result in the council incurring expenditure totalling £1,731,667 and affects communities living or working in two or more electoral divisions in the county area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding is expected to be largely drawn from the Government’s Basic Need allocations, and from the Government Department for Education’s School Condition and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities allocations.

The council’s Cabinet is meeting on February 20 to consider approving Government funding allocations from the Children’s Services Capital Budget with various amounts to be agreed for schemes including at Mastin Moor’s Norbriggs Primary School.

Shirebrook Academy has been targeted for an internal re-modelling project with a breakout space to provide four additional teaching spaces and this has been costed at £573,087 with funding to be potentially allocated from the Children’s Services Capital Basic Need Allocation.

The council has become concerned about capacity at Shirebrook Academy due to a lack of available classroom spaces, no assembly space and limited intervention space.

Projected numbers of student admissions at Shirebrook Academy over the next three years have also been confirmed in 2025 at 174, according to the council, and projections for 2025-26 forecast a potential increase to 205 school places required to meet need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson stated: “Approval of funding for the outlined project will ensure Shirebrook Academy can carry out the internal re-modelling required to create four additional teaching spaces.”

Norbriggs Primary School has also been singled out for a further £215,000 of allocated funding towards an original £1,800,000 expansion project for additional pupils which already received a further approved £750,000 from Children’s Services Basic Need Capital Budget when the project returned from tender over budget with an anticipated total project cost of £2,550,000.

But the council has stated that now further additional funding of £215,000 is needed as the project costs at the school in Mastin Moor, Chesterfield, have again gone over the tender price with a new reviewed total project cost of £2,765,000.

However, the council says a Community Infrastructure Levy funding bid has been approved and another is awaiting approval so it anticipates that once received this will be £800,000 and will be used in the repayment of the Basic Need capital budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lea Green Centre has also been potentially earmarked for £308,000 of funding for a new high ropes course to promote and develop learning and adventure opportunities for young people with Special Educational Needs.

This project should also include the installation of a fully wheelchair accessible track from the centre to the course allowing children with additional mobility limitations safe access over grassed areas in all weather conditions.

Thornsett Primary School also hopes to receive £335,580 from the council’s Children’s Services School Condition Allocation to launch a project for a multi-purpose pavilion in the grounds which has a tender quotation of £403,500.

The pavilion in the school grounds aims to be used as an ‘intervention space’ for children with SEND as well as a ‘small group space’ for children with a forest school room for all the school to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council anticipates Section 106 infrastructure funding from developers’ other schemes in the area will also be assigned to this project and this will be used to repay the capital budget once received.

It is also hoped the council’s Cabinet will approve £300,000 Basic Need funding to allow a scheme for a new three-classroom block at Eureka Primary School to continue after it was originally estimated to cost £1,550.000 to build but the tender has since gone over budget at a cost of £1,850,000.

A council spokesperson added: “Approval of funding for the outlined projects at Eureka Primary and Norbriggs Primary will ensure the local authority can comply with their statutory duty to provide sufficient local school places.”

Council officers have recommended the Cabinet approves the funding allocations for the five projects while formally noting previously allocated funding for schemes along with testimonies supporting the Lea Green Centre project.