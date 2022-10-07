Derbyshire Commonwealth Games star to inspire new generation on school visit

Imogen Clark, 23, from Morton, won a silver medal in the 50 metre breaststroke at this summer’s Commonwealth Game in Birmingham and will be bringing it along to All Saints Junior School on Thursday, November 3.

The visit has been organised by Sports For Champions, an organisation which raises money for both schools and the training, medical and competition costs of athletes across the country – with All Saints receiving 60 per cent of all donations linked to the event.

A spokesperson for the community interest company said: “We strongly encourage participation, because all young people have talent and require inspiration to pursue their dreams – whatever they may be.”

Imogen Clark on the podium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July. (Photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Imogen will be meeting pupils and telling them about her journey from childhood through to record-breaking international glory.

She said: “I have been swimming since I was an infant and continued swimming through school as it was part of my curriculum, but through the lessons in school I began club swimming and competing at the age of nine.

“I ended up winning the Derbyshire County Championships and seeing through my training each evening after school.”

Imogen’s story is all the remarkable as she lives with epilepsy, suffering her first seizure while in the water in 2015. She had the courage to dive back in but has had to learn to manage the condition around potential triggers such as camera flashes at major events.

On the day she comes to All Saints, she will be leading pupils in a sponsored fitness circuit, and talking about the importance of resilience, nutrition, diet, and dedication so that pupils might be inspired to become champions in the future in any walk of life.

Athletes like Imogen will receive the other 40 per cent of all money raised. At the professional level, most train a rigorous 35 hour week and struggle to find reliable work that fits their schedule and relatively few can rely on commercial sponsorship.

Anyone can contribute to the fundraising around Imogen’s visit. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3edoaap.