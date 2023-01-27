Derbyshire children aiming to be top of the class in maths, thanks to Progressive Sports

Progressive Sports - which works with primary schools in Chesterfield - has launched Maths on the Move; an innovative programme that uses the concept of physically active learning to enhance children’s confidence and attainment in maths.Children take part in games and activities in line with the maths curriculum. Groups of up to 10 are then given tasks to do – examples include a number trail around school that helps them improve their multiplication skills – in the school environment.The award-winning programme has been developed by teachers and, for 2023, Progressive Sports have purchased the license enabling them to introduce it into the schools they work with.Managing Director Adam Holland said: “Maths on the Move is a brilliant programme that promises to be a huge hit with the schools we work with.“Studies found that those who took part in Maths on the Move became 83% more confident in maths, which is great news. The fun programme covers all learning outcomes of the maths curriculum for KS1 and KS2 pupils and is suitable for all abilities.“It can be tailored to suit the individual requirements of the school, can be used as an intervention programme and also to help those who need a little more stimulation.“It complements the offering we currently have on offer – the likes of Glow in the Dark Dodgeball and Zorb Football – which help to establish and sustain a higher standard of physical education in school.”The launch of Maths on the Move comes just weeks after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to make maths compulsory until the age of 18.The PM’s plans have been met with mixed reaction. Adam said: “As a sports coaching company, we have seen first-hand the positive impact that physical education can have on children.“We incorporate English and Maths into our sessions in a fun way and whilst I’m all in favour of lifelong learning, I do believe that the creative arts and sport are also important in a child’s development.”