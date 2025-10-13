Derbyshire childcare apprenticeship expert wins Outstanding Contribution Award

Kate Bickley Wins the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Nursery World Awards 2025.

A Long Eaton childcare apprenticeship expert has been recognised nationally for her exceptional impact on the early years sector. Kate Bickley, Head of Apprenticeships at Storal, has won the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Nursery World Awards 2025, which celebrate excellence across early years education.

Kate, who lives in Long Eaton, has devoted her career to early years education for more than two decades. She began as a nursery nurse in 2000 and has gone on to specialise in training and workforce development. Over the years, she has supported hundreds of apprentices to qualify and progress, while also helping colleagues across the sector grow in confidence and skill. Today, she leads Storal’s national apprenticeship programme, shaping the careers of the next generation of early years professionals.

The Outstanding Contribution Award recognises an ‘unsung hero’ in early years education – someone whose dedication, experience and support for others make a lasting difference.

Kate became Head of Early Years Apprenticeships for Storal following the acquisition of Children 1st Day Nurseries in 2024. Prior to this, she spent more than a decade as Director of Training at the Children 1st Academy, where she was responsible for the professional development of more than 600 staff across 24 nurseries.

Commenting on her award, Kate said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. Supporting apprentices and colleagues to develop their skills and confidence is something I’ve always been passionate about, and to see so many of them flourish in their careers is what makes this job so special. To be recognised in this way for doing something I love means the world to me.”

Sarah Mackenzie, CEO of Storal, said: “Sarah Mackenzie, CEO of Storal comments: “Kate thoroughly deserves this award, and we are incredibly proud to see her contribution recognised on a national stage.

She has devoted her career to training and supporting others, and the results speak for themselves. Over the years, she has guided hundreds of apprentices and colleagues, helping them to gain qualifications, grow in confidence and build lasting careers in early years education. What sets Kate apart is her ability to combine real expertise with genuine care for the people she supports. She inspires those around her and is a role model for both new entrants to the sector and experienced practitioners alike. We are lucky to have her as part of Storal.”

The annual Nursery World Awards recognise the amazing work done by those involved in childcare and education and shine a spotlight on individuals who make a real difference. The winners were announced at a ceremony on Saturday 27th September 2025 at The Brewery, London.

For more information about Storal’s award-winning family of nurseries, visit: www.storal.com.