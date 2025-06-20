Derbyshire-based Rayburn Tours collaborates on award-winning education video series

Derby family-owned school travel operator Rayburn Tours combined their 60-years of experience with multi-award winning open-access educational video creators Time for Geography to create their latest series, The Isle of Fire.

Supporting students learning through the case study of the 1973 Eldfell Eruption in Iceland, the Isle of Fire series shows first-hand accounts from victims, along with insights from volcanic experts across a variety of UK universities. The project is now a multi award-winning educational video series that brings this extraordinary case study to life.

The series has now been recognised nationally with three awards:

The Geographical Association 2025 Silver Publishers Award

Rayburn Tours, Time for Geography and University Volcanic Experts proudly hold the Geographical Association Award. Credit: Time for Geography

The Geographical Association 2025 Highly Commended Publishers Award

The Scottish Association of Geography Teachers 2024 Resource Award.

Members of both organisations travelled to the volcanic island of Heimaey to explore the eruption's lasting impacts and gather firsthand accounts from locals who lived through the disaster.

Cath Rule, Geography Tours Development Manager at Rayburn Tours and former Head of Geography commented, “the story of the 1973 Heimaey volcanic eruption holds a special place in my heart, so it was a privilege to work with such a talented team to bring this inspiring story to life and provide a fresh perspective on a fascinating case study."

The experts from Rayburn Tours have reflected their newfound passion to the next generation of geographers through an exciting new perspective on one of the most powerful geological stories. The school operator has incorporated inspiration from the project into their popular Geography School Trips to Iceland, offering schools the opportunity to enhance their time in Iceland with a visit to the island of Heimaey for a day trip to immerse into the 1973 Eldfell Eruption case study- an experience that enriches students learning.

For students, this is a chance to gain a complete geographical experience- immersing themselves in a real-life case study, bringing their learning to life with a visit to the island of Heimaey.