Derbyshire as it used to be - nostalgic photos of children at school down the decades

These pictures will take you back to the classroom with scenes including the gymnasium, playground, stage, day trips and charity events. See who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

1 . Spire Infant School Spire Infant School Chesterfield in Bloom winners, gardening team l-r: Hayden Leadbeater, Melody Watson, Alex Chauntry, Holly Bentley, Katie Wigston, and Holly Cocker. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . New Mural for St Mary's Primary School New Mural for St Mary's Primary School, l-r: Janusz Oles, 6, Jessica Bailey, 10, design winner, Beth Moores, 9 and Alex hewitt, 10. Photo: marisa cashill Photo Sales

3 . Retro Derbyshire photo Retro Derbyshire photo - Denby Free primary school science lesson, 1986. Photo: George Eyre Photo Sales