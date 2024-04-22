Derbyshire as it used to be - nostalgic photos of children at school down the decades

By Brian Eyre
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:43 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 09:37 BST
We’ve looked back through our archives for these amazing photos which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who were at primary, infant and junior schools throughout Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor and Codnor.

These pictures will take you back to the classroom with scenes including the gymnasium, playground, stage, day trips and charity events. See who you recognise in these nostalgic photos.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Spire Infant School Chesterfield in Bloom winners, gardening team l-r: Hayden Leadbeater, Melody Watson, Alex Chauntry, Holly Bentley, Katie Wigston, and Holly Cocker.

1. Spire Infant School

Spire Infant School Chesterfield in Bloom winners, gardening team l-r: Hayden Leadbeater, Melody Watson, Alex Chauntry, Holly Bentley, Katie Wigston, and Holly Cocker. Photo: Marisa Cashill

New Mural for St Mary's Primary School, l-r: Janusz Oles, 6, Jessica Bailey, 10, design winner, Beth Moores, 9 and Alex hewitt, 10.

2. New Mural for St Mary's Primary School

New Mural for St Mary's Primary School, l-r: Janusz Oles, 6, Jessica Bailey, 10, design winner, Beth Moores, 9 and Alex hewitt, 10. Photo: marisa cashill

Retro Derbyshire photo - Denby Free primary school science lesson, 1986.

3. Retro Derbyshire photo

Retro Derbyshire photo - Denby Free primary school science lesson, 1986. Photo: George Eyre

Deer Park Primary School pupils learn about the importance of good hand hygiene combating germs and bacteria.

4. Deer Park Primary School wash their hands.

Deer Park Primary School pupils learn about the importance of good hand hygiene combating germs and bacteria. Photo: DT

