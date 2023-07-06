Derbyshire among England's worst areas for children going to best state schools

They come as the Association of School and College Leaders criticised the Ofsted system, warning schools deemed to be failing are destined to lose out on much-needed funds.

Department for Education data shows just 6.7% of the 109,054 children in Derbyshire attended schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2021-22. There were 3,289 pupils (3.02%) in Derbyshire attending schools rated 'inadequate', Ofsted's lowest score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a school is judged to be inadequate it is placed in a 'category of concern', and will be required to become a sponsored academy, with another local school trust. A further 68.95% of children attended good schools, while 20.76% were at schools deemed to require improvement.

Department for Education data shows just 6.7% of the 109,054 children in Derbyshire attended schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2021-22. Photo: RADAR

There were 0.58% of children who attended schools that had not been rated by Ofsted. This may be because newly-opened schools, have not yet been inspected.

Ofsted inspectors visit every primary and secondary school about every four years for an inspection, and will give it one of four possible ratings – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Across England, 18% of pupils attended outstanding schools in the 2021-22 academic year, the most recent year data is available for. Meanwhile, 69% were at good schools, 10% at ones that require improvement, and 2% at inadequate schools. 1% of children attended schools that had not yet been rated by Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some schools may have been inspected by Ofsted or re-evaluated since this data was collected.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the current Ofsted system led to the "ridiculous" situation where property prices are affected by a school's result, making it harder for poorer families to live near the best schools.

A Department for Education spokesperson said the Government has invested £14 billion to help local authorities create 1.2 million new school places since 2010.

They said: “Parents rightly want to know how their child’s school is doing and I fully support our approach to providing a clear one-word rating to inform their decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad