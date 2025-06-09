Many Derbyshire primary schools that rank as above average when it comes to teaching their pupils valuable school skills also excel in another measure - encouraging strong attendance.
The same can not necessarily be said nationwide. The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show that the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils in England - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
A recent Department for Education report has shown just how much this really matters - even for primary-aged pupils. Those who attended school nearly every day in Year 6 were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths compared to pupils who only attended 90-95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school cuts their chances by around 25%.
As the end of another school year looms, we’ve taken a look at how schools in the Derbyshire County Council area did. We then used this data to create a league table of the county’s state-funded schools with overall absence rates below 3.5% - an outstanding achievement for any school community. Naturally, this gave many of Derbyshire’s village schools with fewer pupils in general the chance to shine - although some with roll sizes in the hundreds made the list too.
Here were the 12 local schools that came out on top:
