Parents of 2025’s upcoming primary school leavers may already be starting to think ahead, about which secondary school might be the right fit for their child.

It’s not long now until we know how secondary schools and their pupils across England performed in the most recent exam season - although the government has warned there has been a little delay with the official statistics this year. But in the meantime, there is still plenty of information out there for families weighing up the different secondary school options in their patch.

We’ve created a league table of state-funded secondary schools across the Derby and Derbyshire council areas, using their most recently-available ‘Progress 8’ scores (currently for the 2022/23 school year, until this year’s data has been finalised and published). This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which helps determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to peers from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only schools with ‘above average’ scores - or better.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 12 schools from across Derbyshire that topped the chart:

1 . Littleover Community School This is a secondary school and sixth form in Littleover, Derby. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a high Progress 8 score of 0.53 - placing it in the ‘well above average’ band, the highest one available. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Brookfield Community School Brookfield is a secondary school and sixth form to the west of Chesterfield, Derbyshire. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it too had a great Progress 8 score of 0.50 - also ‘well above average’. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Parkside Community School Parkside is a secondary school in Boythorpe, Chesterfield, also formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it too had a Progress 8 score of 0.48 - or ‘above average’. | Google Photo Sales